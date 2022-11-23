Mascot for new Lincoln high school revealed

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools’ newest high school has a mascot.

The logo for the Standing Bear Grizzlies was unveiled Tuesday to eighth grade students at Moore Middle School.

The logo features a grizzly head and a shield. Mascot colors are Charcoal, Carolina Blue and Navy Blue.

The new high school located near 70th and Saltillo Roads is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

Students who attend Standing Bear High School will now be known as the Grizzlies

