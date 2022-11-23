Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say

Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A man in Connecticut is facing charges after being accused of leaving a premature baby on the hood of a stranger’s car earlier this year.

Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WFSB reported.

Troopers said they were called in March to respond to reports that someone left a baby wrapped in a towel on the hood of a woman’s car.

“The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area,” Connecticut State Police said in a news release earlier this year.

The infant was taken to the hospital for treatment where authorities determined it to be a 28–30-week-old premature newborn. Troopers said in March the baby was listed in stable condition.

Troopers estimated the baby was 2 lbs. and had been delivered within 24 to 48 hours of the discovery.

After an extensive investigation, Grados was identified as the suspect, both through DNA evidence and a ping on his cell phone that was detected in the area.

According to the arrest warrant, Grados told police he had sex with an illegal immigrant who had a baby as a result. He said the girl showed up at his home with an armed man saying she couldn’t keep the baby because of where she lived.

The arrest warrant goes on to state Grados said the man threatened to kill his family if he called police, so he took the baby and looked for places to drop off the child.

Grados said he thought about going to a firehouse but decided not to because of security cameras, the arrest warrant said.

According to authorities, DNA evidence confirmed Grados as the father of the infant.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman
Cari Allen, 43
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
A local homeless man is remembered after he was attacked and later died at the hospital
6 News Exclusive: Homeless Omaha man remembered by friends after he was attacked, died at hospital
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Tristan Alvano
Westside wins the state championship on the last play against Gretna

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search at missing Omaha woman’s home
The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where...
Official: 4 Philadelphia teens shot in apparent drive-by near high school
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s
Open Enrollment scams abundant during Medicare/Medicaid open enrollment
Open Enrollment scams abundant during Medicare/Medicaid open enrollment
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban