Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather here by Thanksgiving

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a high in the low 60s for the Metro Tuesday we’ll enjoy another mild day in the 50s Wednesday before changes arrive Thanksgiving Day. It will be a cloudier day but still pleasant once we get past a chilly start.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

A cold front sweeps through bringing temperatures down about 10-15 degrees compared to the middle of the week. It will also come with the chance for a few morning showers and breezier conditions. No bit travel impacts are expected locally... great news for the holiday overall!

Thanksgiving forecast
Thanksgiving forecast(wowt)

We’ll rebound from there with a climb back near 50 by the weekend. We’re keeping an eye on Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week for our next round of chill air. This may come with snow potential. Stay tuned!

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Two of the victims in an Omaha shooting are now considered suspects
Two victims in Omaha house party shooting are now suspects
An Omaha man is looking for his stolen puppy
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
Tristan Alvano
Westside wins the state championship on the last play against Gretna
LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly morning, mild afternoon all before a cooler Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving planner
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild ahead of Thanksgiving
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild weather leading up to the Thanksgiving weekend
Forecast This Evening
David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet and mild week ahead