Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather here by Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a high in the low 60s for the Metro Tuesday we’ll enjoy another mild day in the 50s Wednesday before changes arrive Thanksgiving Day. It will be a cloudier day but still pleasant once we get past a chilly start.

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

A cold front sweeps through bringing temperatures down about 10-15 degrees compared to the middle of the week. It will also come with the chance for a few morning showers and breezier conditions. No bit travel impacts are expected locally... great news for the holiday overall!

Thanksgiving forecast (wowt)

We’ll rebound from there with a climb back near 50 by the weekend. We’re keeping an eye on Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week for our next round of chill air. This may come with snow potential. Stay tuned!

Next 5 days (wowt)

