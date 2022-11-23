Bennington secures back-to-back state titles dominating Gross Catholic, 38-14 in the Class B state championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a battle of the undefeated Class B teams, the Badgers were the ones who held onto their perfect record. On Bennington’s opening possession, quarterback Trey Bird hit receiver Isaac Conner for a 75-yard touchdown to get on the board first, 7-0. Gross Catholic responded with a breakout play of their own with a 41-yard touchdown from quarterback Colby Duncan to Owen Brennan.

In the second quarter, Bennington asserted its dominance on both sides of the ball. Bird connected with Conner again, this time for a 26-yard score and running back Nick Colvert punched it in from a yard out with three seconds left in the half to give the Badgers a 21-7 advantage going into the intermission. On defense, the Badgers held the Cougars to only 10 yards of offense in the second quarter.

Turnovers plagued Gross Catholic in the third quarter. Duncan threw two interceptions, both of which the Badgers converted into points, one a touchdown and another a field goal. Bird was picked off early in the third quarter by Jackson Drake, however, the Cougars moved the ball backwards 14 yards in three plays and were forced to punt.

Bennington put another touchdown on the board in the fourth quarter to go up, 38-7. In the final seconds of the game, Duncan found Jake Garcia for a 14-yard touchdown to bring the final score to 38-14.

Bird was 13-of-20 for 202 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while Colvert led the Badgers’ running game with 125 yards on the ground and two scores.

Bennington not only secured its second straight Class B state title, the Badgers now own a 26-game win streak.

