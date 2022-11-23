Bennington secures back-to-back state titles dominating Gross Catholic, 38-14 in the Class B state championship

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a battle of the undefeated Class B teams, the Badgers were the ones who held onto their perfect record. On Bennington’s opening possession, quarterback Trey Bird hit receiver Isaac Conner for a 75-yard touchdown to get on the board first, 7-0. Gross Catholic responded with a breakout play of their own with a 41-yard touchdown from quarterback Colby Duncan to Owen Brennan.

In the second quarter, Bennington asserted its dominance on both sides of the ball. Bird connected with Conner again, this time for a 26-yard score and running back Nick Colvert punched it in from a yard out with three seconds left in the half to give the Badgers a 21-7 advantage going into the intermission. On defense, the Badgers held the Cougars to only 10 yards of offense in the second quarter.

Turnovers plagued Gross Catholic in the third quarter. Duncan threw two interceptions, both of which the Badgers converted into points, one a touchdown and another a field goal. Bird was picked off early in the third quarter by Jackson Drake, however, the Cougars moved the ball backwards 14 yards in three plays and were forced to punt.

Bennington put another touchdown on the board in the fourth quarter to go up, 38-7. In the final seconds of the game, Duncan found Jake Garcia for a 14-yard touchdown to bring the final score to 38-14.

Bird was 13-of-20 for 202 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while Colvert led the Badgers’ running game with 125 yards on the ground and two scores.

Bennington not only secured its second straight Class B state title, the Badgers now own a 26-game win streak.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Two of the victims in an Omaha shooting are now considered suspects
Two victims in Omaha house party shooting are now suspects
Tristan Alvano
Westside wins the state championship on the last play against Gretna
An Omaha man is looking for his stolen puppy
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman

Latest News

Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard (2) looks for a way through the Arkansas defense during the first...
Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton to Maui Invitational title game with win against Arkansas
Tristan Alvano
Westside wins the state championship on the last play against Gretna
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Creighton Soccer
Creighton Men’s Soccer upsets Washington in NCAA Tournament 3-1