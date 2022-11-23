Authorities conduct search at missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon.

“We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson told 6 News.

6 News saw a K9 unit search Stolley Prairie near 168th Street between Blondo Street and West Dodge Road.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the home of a missing Omaha woman.

Cari Allen, 43, was living in a neighborhood near 168th and Blondo streets. She was last seen in that area late Saturday night.

Cari Allen, 43 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Police in Kansas conducted a search Tuesday morning in Topeka at the request of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, but the connection of that search to Allen’s disappearance is not yet clear.

A K-9 unit was also involved in that search.

Investigative reporters Brian Mastre and Mike McKnight contributed to this story.

