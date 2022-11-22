Westside wins the state championship on the last play against Gretna

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a game that will live on for years, Westside outlasted Gretna 43-41 in the Class A State Championship at Memorial Stadium. A rematch of least year’s game, one the Dragons won with a late score, not much changed from a year ago with these two even programs.

After trailing 40-27 late in the fourth quarter, the Dragons scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes to take the lead 41-40. The though Warriors took full advantage of having the ball last putting together a game winning drive in the final 1:55 to win the championship with a Tristan Alvano 45-yard field goal.

The Warriors had a tremendous first quarter with 205 yards of offense plus two Caleb Benning interceptions. The Westside defensive back played his first game since early September, he was great also catching 14 passes for 103 yards. Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac connected on 27 of 36 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns, he also carried the ball 24 times and gained 101 yards. There’s a third person who had a great game, that was Alvano, who was a perfect 5-5 making kicks from 44, 50, 26, 42 and 45 yards. The last one, on the last play of the game was the biggest one, the make or break 45 yard field goal win or loss the state championship. He will forever be known as the man who finished off Westside’s fifth state championship.

An ending Tristan Alvano (@AlvanoTristan )and his Westside teammates will cherish the rest of their lives, Tristan made a 45-yard field goal on the last play to win the Class A state championship. Westside beat Gretna 43-41 #6OYS @WHS_WarriorFB pic.twitter.com/1WcZzdgxLT — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) November 22, 2022

Gretna was also great, the Dragons outgained Westside with 525 yards compared to 466 yards for the Wariors. Quarterback Zane Flores was 21-37 for 414 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Blayke Moore had five catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Webber ran 12 times and scored the two rushing touchdown in the final four minutes.

