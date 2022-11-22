Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly morning, mild afternoon all before a cooler Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The air is crisp out the door early this morning but should be able to warm up nicely in the afternoon. I like highs in the mid 50s by the afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine and WSW winds that don’t top 20 mph.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

I think we’ll be able to keep this great weather going Wednesday but with a few more clouds and a bit more of a south breeze. Mid 50s are still within reach by Wednesday afternoon with south wind gusts up near 25 mph.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Thanksgiving looks to have the worst weather of the whole week with highs in the mid 40s thanks thick clouds and areas of drizzle in the morning hours. There may even be few showers at times in the morning but it likely won’t amount to much at all. The best chances of seeing rain are south of I-80 too.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday & Saturday’s forecast looks much better with highs in the lower 50s. before a rain chance that tries to move through overnight Saturday night.

Thanksgiving Weekend (WOWT)

