OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents should take note of the trash collection schedule for this week.

Omaha Public Works says there will be no garbage, yard waste or recyclable material collection on Thanksgiving.

Collections will be on the regular schedule throughout the rest of the week, with materials needing to be set out by 6 a.m.

