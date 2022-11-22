Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska

(Storyblocks)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.

Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en route, another report of shots fired was received. The sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Once on scene, a female was safely removed from the home. Law enforcement officers from the Franklin County Sheriffs Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Hildreth Police Department and the Franklin Police Department secured the scene.

And at approximately 2 p.m. a man exited the residence and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said charges are pending and further information will be released as soon as available.

