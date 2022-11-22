Lincoln woman killed in Brookings, S.D. crash

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 16.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.

Forty-year-old Kelley Rodriguez of Lincoln was the driver of the Equinox. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Vaniperen of Davis, S.D., 39, was the truck driver. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Brookings hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman
A local homeless man is remembered after he was attacked and later died at the hospital
6 News Exclusive: Homeless Omaha man remembered by friends after he was attacked, died at hospital
Cari Allen, 43
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Tristan Alvano
Westside wins the state championship on the last play against Gretna

Latest News

Omaha Police looking for suspect in 20-year-old woman’s homicide
Lincoln Police on the scene of a crash under the Rosa Parks Way bridge near 7th and K Streets...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rosa Parks Way
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search at missing Omaha woman’s home
WOWT missing woman search
Douglas County deputies conduct search at missing Omaha woman's home
A site in Falls City is being recognized by the National Park Service for playing a role in the...
Nebraska’s connection to the Underground Railroad