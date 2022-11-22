Lincoln Police investigating three separate drive-by shootings

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating three separate drive-by shooting cases. According to LPD, all three cases happened within three hours.

12:50 a.m.

This incident happened near 28th and D Streets and according to police, a man out walking his dog reported seeing a sedan stop in front of a house. LPD said the man reported hearing four to five gunshots and saw the car quickly leave the area going eastbound.

LPD said officers recovered two .23 caliber and 9mm shell casings at the scene. According to police, it appears the home was hit four times and the damage is estimated at $1,190.

There were no injuries.

3:30 a.m.

This incident happened at a residence near Jameson North and Canterbury Lane. LPD said a resident heard four to five gunshots, ran outside and saw a small vehicle speeding away.

Responding officers found two homes had been hit by gunfire. The first home was hit twice; damage is estimated at $215. The second home was hit by gunfire three times with damage estimated at $210.

LPD said officers recovered two .23 caliber and 9mm shell casings at the scene. No injuries were reported.

3:46 a.m.

This incident happened at residence near 17th and Knox. LPD said a resident heard gunshots and then reported hearing the sound of a car speeding away.

LPD said responding officers found a home that had been hit by gunfire 10 times. Officers said they estimate the damage to be $800. There were no injuries reported.

Officers said they recovered 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Investigators said it’s not clear if all three of these cases are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

