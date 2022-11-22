‘I’m just Frank’: Elkhorn man honored with Carnegie Medal for heroism

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man who in 2020 witnessed a three-vehicle crash while driving along Interstate 80, then ran to help rescue the victims received a high honor Monday for his heroism that day.

Frank Axiotes, a 49-year-old salesman from Elkhorn, said he saw the crash on Sept. 25, 2020, saying he watched the semi-truck make an erratic move and smash an SUV up against a wall. There were flames almost immediately, he said.

Axiotes pulled a 9-year-old boy out of an SUV that was trapped between a tractor-trailer, a concrete barrier, and a third vehicle following a crash on the interstate in Lincoln, according to the Carnegie website and a release from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office.

The boy’s 21-year-old sister said her legs were pinned in the SUV under a crumpled dashboard and steering wheel, Axiotes then punched a hole through a windshield attempting to reach her. He said he stuck his boot through a hole he was able to make in order to try to pull the glass out, but couldn’t get to her.

When she couldn’t be removed from the front of the trapped vehicle, he then retrieved her from a side window with the help of another man. Shortly after the rescue, the vehicle became engulfed in fire and they heard explosions of some kind.

“I did not act alone — so this is something I want to make sure that everybody is aware of this: I was not the only one who stopped to help,” Axiotes said Monday. “There was another gentleman that also stopped to help, and the two of us together were able to pull her out.”

His wife, Shelley, and son, Zack, were with him when the crash happened, and there Monday when he received his medal — one of 17 people across North America to be awarded the Carnegie Medal this year.

“The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others,” according to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission’s website.

“I’m just Frank. I’m a dad, I’m a husband. I’m an uncle, I’m a coworker... I don’t think I’m a superhero. I was just somebody in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Four people were from the crash site with only minor injuries. Neither Axiotes nor the two victims he helped was burned, but he was treated at the scene for lacerations to his hands.

“He’s been like that in the past... When there is a tragedy or an emergency that happens, he’s just calm, cool, and collected and just knows what to do,” Shelley Axiotes said Monday. She had called 911 about the crash when it happened while Frank went to help.

”It was pretty amazing to watch him save these kids,” she said. “...I’m happy that he is receiving this award. I know it means a lot to him in his heart.”

Ricketts and Col. John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol presented Axiotes with his medal on Monday:

“Frank’s initiative and courageous action helped save lives,” Ricketts said. “He’s a true Nebraska hero and well deserving of the Carnegie Medal. Stepping up to help a neighbor in need is something Nebraskans do every day. Frank’s bravery is a fantastic example of the spirit of Nebraskans.”

Along with the award — a three-inch bronze medallion — comes a financial grant, supported by the Hero Fund.

“We are thrilled for Frank to receive this honor,” Bolduc said. “His heroic actions made the difference in this case and they serve as inspiration for us all. We can all make a difference for others if we’re willing to act when others need help, just like Frank did for Maddie and Lucas.”

NSP Lt. Jason Stahl said he nominated Axiotes for an NSP civilian award, which he received last year.

“It isn’t just first responders. We can’t be everywhere in every situation all the time,” Stahl said Monday. “So it’s our responsibility as good human beings to take care of each other, and that’s exactly what Frank did and his family did that day.”

