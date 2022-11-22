Ice skating rink to open in December at University of Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An outdoor ice skating rink will soon open to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The ice skating rink is a yearly occasion hosted by UNMC.

According to UNMC, the ice rink will open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5.

It will be on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science and Education, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue east of 42nd Street.

Free parking is available at Lot 15, which is on the north and east sides of the UNMC Center for Healthy Living.

Admission costs $7 and includes ice skates. Only cash and credit cards will be accepted - no debit cards.

UNMC says on most days the rink will be open at the following times:

Monday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

From Dec. 19 through Jan.1, the rink will have extended hours:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The rink will be closed Christmas day and have specific hours on holidays:

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The rink will be closed on all days where the air temperature, not including wind chill, is zero degrees or below. UNMC will post on Facebook when there are weather closures.

