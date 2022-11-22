Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild ahead of Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The forecast has warmed up since last week’s chilly weather! Highs will continue the climb ahead of Thanksgiving with Tuesday bringing us into the mid 50s!

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

We’ll enjoy another mild day in the 50s Wednesday before changes arrive Thanksgiving Day. A cold front sweeps through bringing temperatures down about 10 degrees compared to the middle of the week. It will also come with the chance for a few morning showers and breezier conditions. No bit travel impacts are expected locally... great news for the holiday overall!

Thanksgiving planner (wowt)

We’ll rebound from there with a climb back near 50 by the weekend. We’re keeping an eye on Wednesday/Thursday of next week for our next round of chill air. This may come with snow potential. Stay tuned!

Next 5 days (wowt)

