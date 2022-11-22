Dispute over free-roaming pigs leads to attempted murder, DA says

A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30...
A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years.(District Attorney Ashley Welch)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A dispute about free-roaming pigs led to a man serving at least two decades in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder, according to officials in North Carolina.

District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said 68-year-old Kenneth McCall shot 39-year-old William McCall in October 2020 following an argument about free-roaming pigs.

The DA said William McCall claimed the animals were rooting up and damaging the family-owned Pinhook Valley Campground. He shot one of the pigs.

In response to the shooting of the pig, Kenneth McCall shot into William McCall’s car, hitting him two times in the torso.

It was a “miracle” that William survived his wounds, according to the DA.

A jury returned a guilty verdict, rejecting the defense’s claim that Kenneth McCall acted in self-defense.

A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Two of the victims in an Omaha shooting are now considered suspects
Two victims in Omaha house party shooting are now suspects
An Omaha man is looking for his stolen puppy
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

Latest News

A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.
Firefighters use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose
FILE - Marcus Stokes committed to play for Florida on July 7, after flipping his commitment...
Florida football pulls scholarship from 4-star commit after racial slur