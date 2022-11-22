Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Kansas say the search of a home there is tied to the case of a missing woman in Douglas County.

Topeka Police told our sister station there that they had executed a search warrant on a local residence early Tuesday morning. They would not share any further information about the search with 6 News.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen, who lives in the area of 168th and Blondo streets, was last seen Saturday night at 11 p.m.

Cari Allen, 43 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

6 News has since learned the Topeka Police Department assisted the Douglas County Sheriff in a search warrant of the home overnight. According to WIBW 13 News, officers were at the home for nearly 11 hours after being called to this address because of a disturbance call. A K-9 unit was also involved.

The Topeka Police crime van left the property a little after 6 a.m.

The connection of the search to Allen’s disappearance is not yet clear.

Cari Allen has been missing since Saturday night

Topeka Police have said updates on the search will come from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. DCSO deputies have told 6 News that they are refraining from further comment on the case until they have something of substance to report.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson said the delay in releasing information on this case is happening out of an abundance of caution and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Investigative Reporter Brian Mastre and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

