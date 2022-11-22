Arrest made in connection with Omaha parking garage shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a downtown parking garage earlier this month that left two teens injured.

OPD said Tuesday that Ronniel Wells, 22, was arrested and booked into Douglas County Corrections on Monday.

Ronniel Wells (Omaha Police Department)

He’s facing charges of two counts of second-degree assault, and a count of marijuana possession with the intent to deliver.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, near 18th and Douglas streets — near enough to Omaha Central High School that it was put into “secure” status for about 80 minutes.

The incident sent a 14- and 15-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.