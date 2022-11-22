Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.

The Justice Department last week asked the Supreme Court to examine the issue and reinstate Biden’s debt cancellation plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Two of the victims in an Omaha shooting are now considered suspects
Two victims in Omaha house party shooting are now suspects
An Omaha man is looking for his stolen puppy
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

Latest News

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Single mom shares story of getting out of debt with help from nonprofit debt management company
Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.
51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say
A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash