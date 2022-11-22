Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen

Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Madison Baker, 14, who is missing from Barling, Arkansas.

Madison was last seen on Monday.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 143 pounds.

Madison was last seen wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about where Madison may be is asked to call the Barling Police Department at 479-242-5964.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
An Omaha man is looking for his stolen puppy
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
Two of the victims in an Omaha shooting are now considered suspects
Two victims in Omaha house party shooting are now suspects
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

Latest News

A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida.
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman
A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida.
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Rage and sadness as Colorado club shooting victims honored
Richard Fierro talks during a news conference outside his home about his efforts to subdue the...
‘It’s the reflex’: Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club