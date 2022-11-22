3 dead in car vs. semi crash in north central Iowa

HOLMES, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people are dead after a crash in Wright County, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 7:05 a.m. Monday, around the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 160th Street in Holmes, Iowa.

According to the crash report, a semi-truck with one occupant and a 2007 BMW 525 with three occupants collided.

The Iowa State Patrol has not yet released further information on how the crash may have happened.

All three occupants in the BMW died before first responders arrived.

The 20-year-old semi driver from Eldora, Iowa had minor injuries.

The only deceased individual identified by authorities is 27-year-old Jorge Marih Lopez Lopez of Britt, Iowa.

The crash is still under investigation.

