Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild weather leading up to the Thanksgiving weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures that start in the 20s today will make a run at 50 degrees this afternoon. Quite a bit of sunshine should feel pretty good for late November.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the breeze won’t be all that bad with gusts to 15 mph or so at most.

I expect Tuesday & Wednesday to the warmest of the week with highs in the mid 50s at least. Don’t be surprised if someone around the area makes a run at 60 degrees as well!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The only chance of any precipitation is on Thanksgiving itself. It will likely be some drizzle at worst but could be a few afternoon showers as well. Overall I don’t expect any major impacts from this but I’ll continue to keep an eye on it just in case. NNW wind gusts could hit 30 mph as well.

Thanksgiving 3 Day (WOWT)

The weather should be enjoyable in Iowa City for the football game and Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the long weekend.

