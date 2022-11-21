Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild weather leading up to the Thanksgiving weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures that start in the 20s today will make a run at 50 degrees this afternoon. Quite a bit of sunshine should feel pretty good for late November.

Monday Forecast
Thankfully the breeze won’t be all that bad with gusts to 15 mph or so at most.

I expect Tuesday & Wednesday to the warmest of the week with highs in the mid 50s at least. Don’t be surprised if someone around the area makes a run at 60 degrees as well!

3 Day Forecast
The only chance of any precipitation is on Thanksgiving itself. It will likely be some drizzle at worst but could be a few afternoon showers as well. Overall I don’t expect any major impacts from this but I’ll continue to keep an eye on it just in case. NNW wind gusts could hit 30 mph as well.

Thanksgiving 3 Day
The weather should be enjoyable in Iowa City for the football game and Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the long weekend.

