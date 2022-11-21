Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day.

According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25.

The closure is for tree removal.

No detour will be posted during the closure.

