Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Everyone in the home had left before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The Humane Society also responded for two pets that were found inside.

Omaha fire says the incident was caused accidentally due to an electrical event.

The fire resulted in roughly $20,000 in damages to the structure and $5,000 in damages to its contents.

