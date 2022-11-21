Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days.

According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County.

The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the rifle belonging to a 54-year-old man who was following him and another hunter up a hill.

The injured man was airlifted to Bryan West Medical Trauma Center in Lincoln for treatment.

The November Firearm Deer season closed on Nov. 20. Game and Parks is investigating the incident.

Nebraska Game and Parks says this is the state’s third hunting accident since Friday and the fourth total in 2022.

Saturday, an Omaha man had injuries to his hands after he was accidentally shot. Friday, a Hickman man was accidentally shot in his arm.

The state saw eight hunting accidents in 2021 and five in 2020.

Game and Parks recommends four primary rules of firearm safety to reduce risk:

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

Always point the muzzle of the firearm in a safe direction.

Be sure of the target, what is in front of it and what is beyond it.

Keep fingers outside of the trigger guard until you are ready to fire.

Annual hunting incidents have also decreased by more than 70% since the state introduced mandatory hunting education and orange attire requirements.

