Iowa Man airlifted to hospital after car catches fire in Montgomery County

A man was airlifted to a hospital after his pickup caught fire
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A driver was airlifted to a hospital after his car caught on fire.

It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. near 265th Street and Q Avenue in Villisca, Iowa.

Deputies say the man’s pickup truck was fully engulfed in a field just off the roadway and he was found at a nearby home.

His truck is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

