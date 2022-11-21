Iowa Man airlifted to hospital after car catches fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A driver was airlifted to a hospital after his car caught on fire.

It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. near 265th Street and Q Avenue in Villisca, Iowa.

Deputies say the man’s pickup truck was fully engulfed in a field just off the roadway and he was found at a nearby home.

His truck is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

