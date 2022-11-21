Iowa Man airlifted to hospital after car catches fire in Montgomery County
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A driver was airlifted to a hospital after his car caught on fire.
It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. near 265th Street and Q Avenue in Villisca, Iowa.
Deputies say the man’s pickup truck was fully engulfed in a field just off the roadway and he was found at a nearby home.
His truck is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.