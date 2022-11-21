Huskers beat Purdue in three sets setting up match against Wisconsin

By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Big Ten championship will be on the line in some form Friday night at Devaney after the Huskers beat Purdue in three sets, 25-22, 25-20, 25-11. The Boilermakers are ranked 19th in the country and were held to a season low .016 hitting percentage. With the win Nebraska moves to 16-2 in the Big Ten, one game behind No. 3 Wisconsin and the Badgers will be Lincoln Friday night. No. 9 Minnesota comes in Saturday night to finish off the regular season. If the Huskers win the last two matches they will clinch at least a share of the Big Ten championship.

Madi Kubik led Nebraska with a season-high 17 kills and hit .311 against the Boilermakers. Nicklin Hames had 22 assists becoming the first Nebraska setter to eclipse 5,000 in a career. The Huskers have won 20 straight sets at home.

