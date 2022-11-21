Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Cari Allen, 43
Cari Allen, 43(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for a missing woman.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Saturday night at 11 p.m.

Allen is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000, or call 911.

