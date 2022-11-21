Douglas County officials forming plans for mental health facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years, the Douglas County Commissioners have been discussing how to deal with the lack of mental health care in the county.

Now, with the help of federal funds, that discussion is turning into action, Douglas County plans to spend around $55 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a stand-alone facility or one connected to the Douglas County Jail.

But there are still a lot of discussions to be had before any kind of decision will be made.

Discussions about the correlations between mental illness and substance abuse.

“What is the best way to treat them and also be cost-efficient about it? ... Now, we do an awful lot of things... what is our role?”

A lot of discussions over Phase 2 of the mental-health facilities study.

There’s talk of long-term mental-health care — where to build a facility and how much should the county spend. There are members of the committee who believe there is a big misunderstanding of what the county is responsible for.

“When this project started, how do we address what we do? ... And seeing what’s out there,” said Mary Ann Borgeson, chairwoman of the Douglas County Commissioners.

More discussions are needed before decisions are made on how to move forward, and county officials say there are deadlines to spend those federal ARPA dollars.

“We have to have it earmarked by 2024, and have to have it spent by 2026. So the part about deciding where we’re going has to be made here very quickly because we have deadlines for construction and all of that.”

Borgeson said she hopes that by the end of the year, the committee will have a good idea about the direction the committee decides to go to best deal with the mental health issue in Douglas County.

