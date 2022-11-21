DOJ: Former Dodge County Attorney pleads guilty to civil rights violation, law enforcement conspired against victim

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A former county attorney pleads guilty to a civil rights violation.

According to Acting United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska Steven Russell, 47-year-old Oliver Glass pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law.

Glass faces a maximum of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both.

Oliver Glass is the former Dodge County Attorney. He was appointed in 2011 and elected in both 2014 and 2018.

Glass’ wife filed for divorce on March 6, 2020. Glass is accused of conspiring with other unnamed individuals to deprive the rights of the man his wife was dating.

Allegedly between March 6, 2020 and roughly Dec. 22, 2020, Glass and others used their access to the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System to obtain information on the victim.

The Department of Justice says the victim was deprived of his rights during this time, specifically his Fourth Amendment right protecting him from unreasonable search and seizure.

According to the DOJ, a supervisor with the Fremont Police Department allegedly told officers that the victim was dating Glass’ wife and they should be on the lookout for the victim. The supervisor allegedly gave officers the victim’s information, as well as his vehicle description and license plate number.

The members of law enforcement in Dodge County involved would allegedly drive by the victim’s apartment, looking for him without legal justification.

The law enforcement members involved have not been publicly identified by the Department of Justice.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

