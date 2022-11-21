Creighton Men’s Soccer upsets Washington in NCAA Tournament 3-1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton is at its best in must win situations, the Bluejays win a fifth straight game in the postseason beating the overall number two seed Washington 3-1 on their own field. The Jays advance to the round of 16 and will play at Tulsa Sunday. This magical run started in the BIG EAST Tournament, where Creighton won three consecutive games as the six-seed to earn the conference’s automatic berth to NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays opened the national tournament with a come from behind 2-1 win against Missouri State and now beat the Huskies in similar fashion.

Washington grabbed an early 1-0 lead with a goal in the first ten minutes. It did not take long for the Bluejays to counter, Duncan McGuire setup Owen O’Malley at the 20:17 mark of the first half. It then remained a 1-1 game for an hour of action before McGuire scored two goals within two minutes late in the second half finishing off the upset victory.

