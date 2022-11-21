$5M in grants available for Nebraska nursing students

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nursing students in Nebraska can now apply to receive $2,500 in scholarships a semester.

It’s through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Students will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis and will be required to practice nursing in the state for a minimum of two years.

“Nurses are an indispensable part of healthcare across our state,” said DHHS Division of Public Health Director of Operations Charity Menefee. “In the wake of the pandemic, it is important that we support future nurses and provide them with the resources they need to become effective members of our medical community.”

The goal of the program is to reduce entry barriers in the nursing field and grow the state’s health workforce.

The program will be in place until the $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act run out.

An online application is available for all current and prospective CNA, LPN and accelerated BSN students.

