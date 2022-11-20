Omaha inmate goes missing from correctional facility less than 1 week before parole hearing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha inmate is missing from a community correctional facility.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Devante Prusia disappeared Saturday while he was supposed to be at his job in the community.

The Omaha Community Correctional Facility has a lower custody level. Inmates are allowed to have work opportunities, attend school and go to religious services with approval and without supervision.

The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was allegedly removed.

Prusia was sentenced to six to 10 years for charges out of Douglas County, including burglary and theft by deception. He started his sentence on Feb. 23, 2016. He had a parole hearing scheduled for Nov. 23, 2022 and has a tentative release date of Feb. 13, 2025.

Devante Prusia (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

The Department of Correctional Services says Prusia is 6-foot-3-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to contact the local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

