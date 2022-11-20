‘A new future’: Omaha nonprofit graduates over 100 people from poverty

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty held its annual graduation to celebrate getting another chance at life.

Cece Khondowe completed Omaha Bridges’ ten-week educational program in April of this year which provided her with the necessary resources to stabilize her life.

“I got to a point in my life where I wanted to do more than just survive,” Khondowe said.

These resources taught her how to access proper housing and find a stable job.

“Age 17 to 30 all I learned was to survive and live in the moment.”

Khondowe said before doing the program she was jumping from different homes and depending on others for financial stability.

“You may not get out of it right away, but it’s just that mindset to take that one step at a time.”

Now, she wants to help those who are also experiencing poverty and hardships.

“I definitely one day want to teach single moms or anybody who is struggling.”

Roger Howard is the CEO of Omaha Bridges he said the program’s long-term goal is to reduce 50% of the poverty in the Omaha community. He said they’re starting this by continuing to increase their program class size.

“We offer an evidence-based curriculum that’s used in 260 U.S. communities to help people out of poverty and stay out of poverty,” Howard said. “We’re not giving people fish we’re teaching them how to fish.”

Howard said five years ago Omaha Bridges started teaching a single class of five people. Now that the class size is growing, he hopes reducing poverty will help make Omaha a safer community.

“We want to give them hope so they can write their new future story.”

