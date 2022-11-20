‘Hoops 4 Life’ tournament in Omaha aims to prevent sucicide

A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message
By Erin Hartley
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, young athletes from Douglas County practiced their jump shots to spread a positive message.

This is the 12th year of the “Hoops 4 Life” tournament.

Kids in grades 3 through 12 spent the day playing basketball in 3 vs. 3 games.

The tournament is free for parents and kids.

Organizers say Sunday’s event is all about spreading the message of suicide prevention among youth.

They want kids to know there’s always somebody out there to talk to.

“If you’re being bullied at school, if someone where you live is not treating you appropriately, talk to somebody,” said Donna Polk, the Chief Executive Officer with the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition. “There might be someone at your church, or at your cub scout group, or your teacher or counselor; we don’t want kids thinking that suicide or picking up a gun is a solution, because it isn’t.”

The tournament also hosted STI testing on-site for those at least 13 years old.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
Three people are arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a party
Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for...
Nebraska military wife fights for unemployment after moving overseas with husband

Latest News

Quiet and mild week ahead
An Omaha man is looking for his stolen puppy
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
An Omaha man is looking for his stolen puppy
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message
Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention