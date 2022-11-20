‘Hoops 4 Life’ tournament in Omaha aims to prevent sucicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, young athletes from Douglas County practiced their jump shots to spread a positive message.

This is the 12th year of the “Hoops 4 Life” tournament.

Kids in grades 3 through 12 spent the day playing basketball in 3 vs. 3 games.

The tournament is free for parents and kids.

Organizers say Sunday’s event is all about spreading the message of suicide prevention among youth.

They want kids to know there’s always somebody out there to talk to.

“If you’re being bullied at school, if someone where you live is not treating you appropriately, talk to somebody,” said Donna Polk, the Chief Executive Officer with the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition. “There might be someone at your church, or at your cub scout group, or your teacher or counselor; we don’t want kids thinking that suicide or picking up a gun is a solution, because it isn’t.”

The tournament also hosted STI testing on-site for those at least 13 years old.

