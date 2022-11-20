David’s Moring Forecast - A cold start, warmer this afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another very cold morning across the area with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. However, the southwest wind that’s currently producing wind chills between 5 and 10 degrees will actually help to bring us a warm-up this afternoon. We’ll also see lots of sunshine today, helping things to feel quite a bit nicer than the past week. Temperatures should be in the low to mid-40s by the lunch hours, with afternoon highs around 50 degrees in the metro. It will cool off quickly after sunset, falling back to around 40 by 6pm.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Still cold Monday morning, but not quite as cold as today with morning lows in the lower 20s. A northwest breeze will pull some cooler air back into the area, but it still still be warmer than it has been recently with afternoon highs in the middle 40s. Northwest winds could gust up to 20mph, so it will likely feel a bit chilly all day long.

Temperatures This Week
Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

The seasonable conditions will last through much of the week. Highs should push back into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another slight cool-down moves in for Thursday with a few more clouds. However, Thanksgiving currently looks mostly dry across our region, so it should a pretty nice day here in the metro. If you are traveling, no major storm system in our area so travel should not be impacted by any rain or snow, at least near Omaha.

