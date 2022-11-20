David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet and mild week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After more than a week of cold conditions, we finally saw a change in the weather pattern today. Southwest winds and sunshine helped to push high temperatures up to around 50 degrees in the Omaha metro, a welcomed change from the last week. Skies remain clear this evening with a light southwest breeze. Despite the warm-up earlier today, you’ll still need a jacket tonight as we cool into the 30s quickly after sunset. Overnight lows dip back into the mid and low 20s.

Forecast This Evening (WOWT)

After another cold start on Monday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Winds turn out of the northwest in the morning, but shouldn’t bee too strong. That north wind will knock a few degrees off our temperatures. It should still be a decent day with temperatures climbing into the 40s by Noon, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

More mild weather is on the way for the rest of the week, with highs climbing back into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds will keep us slightly cooler on Thanksgiving with a spotty sprinkle possible, but it should be a decent day overnight. Temperatures then push back up toward the 50s by the upcoming weekend with continued dry weather.

Omaha's Thanksgiving Forecast (WOWT)

