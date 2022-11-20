24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3

By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa.

Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley Road and entering a curve. A 2014 Chevy Silverado was westbound on the same road, approaching 550th Street.

The Ranger allegedly crossed the center of the road and the two vehicles collided head-on.

Three people were injured in the crash.

The 24-year-old driver of the Ranger from Elliot, Iowa was flown to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The 18-year-old driver of the Silverado from Cumberland, Iowa was transported to CCMH.

A 19-year-old from Lewis, Iowa was also injured in the crash and sent to CCMH.

The crash is still under investigation.

