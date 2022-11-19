Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 18

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a shooting that had several victims, a police officer being cited, and a Native American songwriter
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 18.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues

A woman claims that a man in her apartment building was throwing trash on her car.

6 News has an update on an investigation of an Omaha officer who reportedly trashed a woman's car.

5. Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company

An Omaha security company’s van with lots of equipment inside was stolen. The owner is trying to get it all back.

An Omaha security company's van — with lots of equipment inside — was stolen. The owner is trying to get it all back.

4. Community remembers Omaha woman killed in weekend shooting

The community remembers Karly Wood during a prayer walk. Wood was killed in a mass shooting in Omaha.

The community is remembering Karly Wood during a prayer walk Tuesday night. Wood was killed in a mass shooting over the weekend.

3. 1 Killed, 7 Hurt at Omaha Shooting

Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13 for reports of a shooting.

WOWT 6 News 10 p.m. Sunday newscast

2. Girl, 3, left in back seat of burning car in Omaha

An Omaha man was arrested after firefighters said they found his 3-year-old daughter in the backseat of the car when they were called to extinguish the vehicle.

An Omaha man was arrested after firefighters said they found his 3-year-old daughter in the backseat of the car when they were called to extinguish the vehicle.

1. Native American Heritage Month: Omaha Native American singer/songwriter stays true to his roots

Antoine Edwards is proving to the world incorporating traditional music with hip-hop can be successful.

It's a sound not all of us are familiar with but that's changing fast.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
2. Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
3. Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
4. Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
5. Central Nebraska company facing child labor violation allegations
6. Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Illinois man dies after falling into molten iron

5. Wisconsin family surprised by deer in home

4. Famous hippo on birth control

3. Fraser not going to Golden Globes

2. Couple goes through lengthy process for adoption

1. Omaha Native American Singer recognized for his music

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Nov. 11
Top 6 for week ending Nov. 4
Top 6 for week ending Oct. 28
Top 6 for week ending Oct. 21
Top 6 in October 2022
Top 6 in 2021

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
NioCorp is planning to set up a niobium mine near Elk Creek.
Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska
Jeanie Brotherston has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get...
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction
Omaha's Holiday Lights Festival is back at Gene Leahy Mall this year.
Holiday Lights returns to Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall

Latest News

Imhotep Davis, 25
Shooting arrests
One person was killed and seven others were injured after a shooting at a party
Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cold and windy Saturday
Cold and windy Saturday