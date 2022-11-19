Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 18
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a shooting that had several victims, a police officer being cited, and a Native American songwriter
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues
A woman claims that a man in her apartment building was throwing trash on her car.
5. Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company
An Omaha security company’s van with lots of equipment inside was stolen. The owner is trying to get it all back.
4. Community remembers Omaha woman killed in weekend shooting
The community remembers Karly Wood during a prayer walk. Wood was killed in a mass shooting in Omaha.
3. 1 Killed, 7 Hurt at Omaha Shooting
Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13 for reports of a shooting.
2. Girl, 3, left in back seat of burning car in Omaha
An Omaha man was arrested after firefighters said they found his 3-year-old daughter in the backseat of the car when they were called to extinguish the vehicle.
1. Native American Heritage Month: Omaha Native American singer/songwriter stays true to his roots
Antoine Edwards is proving to the world incorporating traditional music with hip-hop can be successful.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Illinois man dies after falling into molten iron
5. Wisconsin family surprised by deer in home
4. Famous hippo on birth control
3. Fraser not going to Golden Globes
2. Couple goes through lengthy process for adoption
1. Omaha Native American Singer recognized for his music
