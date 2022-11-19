Huskers volleyball sweeps Iowa, now controls path to Big Ten Title

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In front of hundreds of Nebraska fans on the road the Huskers beat Iowa in three sets, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 at XTream Arena. Big Red volleyball came into this match a game back in the Big Ten race, but Ohio State lost 3-1 at Maryland which means Nebraska now controls its path to at least a share of the conference title. Nebraska will finish the season with three straight at home against Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Madi Kubik led Nebraska with 14 kills and hit .407, Ally Batenhorst had 11 kills, and Lindsay Krause had ten with a .471 hitting percentage. It’s a quick turnaround, the Huskers will be home Sunday against Purdue at noon.

