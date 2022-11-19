Huskers volleyball sweeps Iowa, now controls path to Big Ten Title

Madi Kubik
Madi Kubik(Nebraska Athletics)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In front of hundreds of Nebraska fans on the road the Huskers beat Iowa in three sets, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 at XTream Arena. Big Red volleyball came into this match a game back in the Big Ten race, but Ohio State lost 3-1 at Maryland which means Nebraska now controls its path to at least a share of the conference title. Nebraska will finish the season with three straight at home against Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Madi Kubik led Nebraska with 14 kills and hit .407, Ally Batenhorst had 11 kills, and Lindsay Krause had ten with a .471 hitting percentage. It’s a quick turnaround, the Huskers will be home Sunday against Purdue at noon.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
NioCorp is planning to set up a niobium mine near Elk Creek.
Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
Jeanie Brotherston has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get...
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

Latest News

Mickey Joseph
Casey Thompson practices as the Huskers host Wisconsin Saturday
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) tries to make a catch as Nebraska defensive back Malcolm...
Michigan controls the game beating the Huskers 34-3
Blaise Keita, Huskers forward
Huskers beat Omaha 75-61, improving to 2-0
WOWT Dotzler's celebrate family and basketball
Dotzler's celebrate family and basketball