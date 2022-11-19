Food Bank of the Heartland hosts ‘Stuff the Truck’ to help fight hunger

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the season of giving and Food Bank of the Heartland is working to give back to those in need.

Saturday they were stationed outside the Bakers at 132nd and West Maple, inviting shoppers to donate just a few groceries as they left the store.

All of the food collected goes to neighbors in need.

Saturday’s event goes along with their “Shine a Light on Hunger” drive. They’re working to raise the equivalent of 3 million meals to help fight hunger in our community.

Earlier this week the food bank told 6 News they’re seeing more people needing food assistance due to inflation.

“Right now our neighbors are making unthinkable decisions; deciding between paying for their rent or putting food on the table, or paying for medication or going grocery shopping,” said Stephanie Sullivan with Food Bank of the Heartland. “No one should have to make that decision. With one in 10 Heartland neighbors right now struggling with food insecurity, we are just hoping to provide them with hope and nutritious meals this holiday season,”

They’re also asking for helping hands before Thanksgiving Day as they still need some volunteers to sign up.

