Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A frigid Saturday ahead of a warm up

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have one more cold day to get through before a thaw arrives! Saturday will be a combination of cold and windy making for a frigid day...

We’ll only warm into the upper 20s but with gusts as high as the 30s through the early afternoon it will feel much colder, especially in the morning. Winds gradually lighten up for the evening.

Sunday brings relief as the cold air moves NE and warmer air builds in. Highs climb near 50 with breezy conditions... this will be the best day of the weekend for anything outdoors.

We’re keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of Thanksgiving.... A system that appeared to being rain chances to the region is trending drier and could miss us entirely... it will be relatively low impact locally. We’ll monitor it closely as we approach Thanksgiving.

