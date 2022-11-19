David’s Morning Forecast - Cold and windy Saturday

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cold front moved through the area overnight bringing another round of gusty winds and chilly weather to the area. Temperatures are actually slightly warmer this morning compared to yesterday, but with gusty northwest wind of 20 to 30mph, wind chills are still in the single digits and teens across the area. A heavy jacket will certainly be needed if you’re headed out to Lincoln for today’s Husker’s game. Temperatures will be in the 20s for most of the day with wind chills in the teens. If we are lucky, temperatures may warm to around 30 by the end of the game.

Husker Game Day Forecast
Husker Game Day Forecast(WOWT)

Cold and breezy today in Omaha as well. Wind chills in the single digits this morning, slowly climbing into the teens and low 20s by this afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to warm, only reaching the mid to upper 20s by Noon. Highs this afternoon should top out around 30 degrees. Gusty northwest winds up to 30 or 35mph at times will continue through mid-afternoon, before backing off this evening. Temperatures will turn colder quickly after sunset, dropping into the low 20s by 7 or 8pm.

Temperatures Today
Temperatures Today(WOWT)

Conditions turn around quickly on Sunday. We will see a cold start with temperatures in the teens before sunrise, but southwest winds coming in at 10 to 20mph will bring a decent warm-up. Temperatures should jump into the upper 30s to around 40 by Noon, with afternoon highs right around 50 degrees. Quite a bit warmer than what we have seen the rest of this week!

Temperatures Next 5 Day
Temperatures Next 5 Day(WOWT)

Through most of next week highs should be in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees. Wednesday should be the warmest, with highs in the middle 50s. I am watching a slight chance for showers by Thanksgiving, but right now it doesn’t not look like a major storm so travel at least for most of the Midwest should be on the easy side this upcoming week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

