David’s Evening Forecast - Another cold night, finally warming Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty northwest winds with patches of clouds and flurries at times kept things very chilly for most of Saturday. Highs only topped out around 30 degrees in the metro, but wind chills remained in the teens all day things to those gusty winds. Skies have cleared out for the evening, setting us up for another cold night. Winds have started to back off, and should not be as gusty for the rest of the evening. Temperatures though will be dropping fairly quickly, already into the low 20s or teens by 10pm.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Southwest winds start to kick in by early Sunday. Temperatures may actually climb a few degrees before sunrise thanks to the warmer wind direction. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day. That combined with the southwest wind of 10 to 15mph should help us to warm up quickly. Temperatures should be in the low to mid 40s by Noon, with afternoon highs right around 50 degrees. Not exactly a heat wave, but certainly much warmer than the past week!

Warmer week ahead (WOWT)

More typical November weather is expected for much of the upcoming week. Highs cool a little on Monday reaching the mid-40s, but we should warm back to around 50 for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm system slides by on Thursday bringing a bit of a cool down and perhaps a few showers. Right now it doesn’t appear it’ll have any major impacts on our area aside from dropping highs back into the middle 40s.

