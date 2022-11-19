48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center.

Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Douglas County.

The cause of death hasn’t yet been determined. The Department of Correctional Services says Young was undergoing treatment for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation.

