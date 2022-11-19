1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop and the driver of the Jeep allegedly fled, accelerating to over 100 mph. The trooper then started a pursuit.

After several miles, the driver of the Jeep exited I-80 and went onto county roads south of the interstate in York County. The driver then went into a field southbound, through a fence and into a pasture. The trooper didn’t pursue through the fence.

The Jeep continued through the field and the trooper moved back north to reconnect with the nearest road. Members of the York County and Seward County Sheriff’s Offices also picked up the pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle then hit a bridge guardrail. The two occupants in the vehicle were ejected.

The passenger, identified by authorities as 30-year-old Melissa Hernandez of North Platte, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Christopher Brewer of North Platte, didn’t have serious injuries and was immediately arrested.

Meth was allegedly found at the crash scene.

Brewer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital in York and was then lodged in York County Jail for motor vehicle homicide, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving (second offense), driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, and numerous traffic violations.

The whole incident lasted roughly 15 minutes.

Nebraska State Patrol was assigned by the York County Attorney to conduct the crash investigation.

