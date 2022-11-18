Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid Friday heading into a warmer weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air temperatures are rivaling the coldest of the season in the lower teens this morning but the wind chills are by far the coldest in the single digits below zero. Layer up and stay warm on the coldest day of the week.

Friday Forecast (wowt)

The wind gusts will back off into the afternoon thankfully but the best the wind chills get will be mid teens.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Another blast of wind is likely by early Saturday morning with gusts up to 40 mph likely to some to start the day. Those gusts will likely back off a bit for the afternoon but it all will equal another cold day. Factor that in if you are heading down to Lincoln to watch that Husker game at 11AM.

Sat AM Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Wind Gusts Saturday (WOWT)

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

A big warm up is likely Sunday with a run at 50 degrees for a high

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

