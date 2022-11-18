Rift in Kansas GOP boils over after loss in governor’s race

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor of Kansas, announces...
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor of Kansas, announces that the race is too close to call and thanks people for staying, at a Republican watch party in Topeka, Kan., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(John Hanna | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A push by top Kansas Republicans to punish party officials who backed an independent candidate for governor is shining a spotlight on an internal rift.

The conflict involving state Sen. Dennis Pyle could hinder GOP leaders’ efforts to steer the state back to the right over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s objections.

Many Republicans blame Pyle’s campaign for Kelly’s narrow reelection victory Nov. 8 over three-term Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

But five hard-right lawmakers said in a Facebook statement this week that GOP “establishment manipulations” were the culprit. They denounced the state party’s chair for moving to sanction party officials who violated a party ban against supporting non-Republicans.

MORE: Read AP's extended story

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
NioCorp is planning to set up a niobium mine near Elk Creek.
Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
49th & Miami Street, Omaha
Police identify victim of Omaha homicide, still looking for suspects

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a Republican Party of Iowa election night...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group
Congressman Don Bacon talks with 6 News about the U.S. House Republican majority and former...
Bacon on Trump, the GOP, and everything brewing in Congress
Congressman Don Bacon talks with 6 News about the U.S. House Republican majority and former...
Congressman Bacon reacts to Trump announcement
Iowa governor taps former Trump advisor as chief of staff