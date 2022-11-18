Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announces new president & CEO

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has announced its new president and CEO after Dennis Pate announced plans to retire earlier this year.

After a national search, Dr. Luis Padilla was selected to take on the role upon Pate’s retirement early next year.

Pate has worked in zoos for the past 47 years — 13 of those in Omaha. Under his leadership, Henry Doorly has added several state-of-the-art exhibits including the Scott African Grasslands, Asian Highlands, Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails and Daugherty Education Center, and Owen Sea Lion Shores.

Pate was also instrumental in bringing elephants back to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2016, which has led to two elephant calves born this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

