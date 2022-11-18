Omaha Thanksgiving running event supports local food bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lake Cunningham is a bit windy and cold right now but come Thursday, hundreds of people will lace up their sneakers and brave whatever conditions Thanksgiving throws their way for the Feast & Feathers Thanksgiving Trail Run.

Organizers signed up more than 400 people to take part in either a 5K, 10K or half marathon run.

The course winds will present around the picturesque park and lake. It starts at 8 a.m.

Vanessa Urbach and her sister started the Thanksgiving tradition in 2012. This year is extra special because Feast & Feathers is back in business for the first time since 2019. Like many events, COVID sent it to the sidelines.

Runners pay an entry fee of anywhere from $35 to $50. The price for parking is a couple of canned goods.

Those donations wind up at the Food Bank for the Heartland.

“We’re all runners on a day of such abundance,” Urbach said. “There is no reason why people can’t give back. For us, out here running, there’s such an abundance and such a need.”

Urbach says since 2012, Feast & Feathers has brought in more than $175,000 for the Food Bank and 15,000 pounds of food. This year they are hoping to raise about $20,000 in cash and keep stocking the shelves.

The motto: “Kick off your Thanksgiving by breaking a sweat and lifting your heart.”

There are two other Thanksgiving Day runs. The Omaha Running Club is putting on a Fun Run at Lake Zorinsky at 9 a.m. There is also a Turkey Trot at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha at 8:30 a.m.

