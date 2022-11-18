Omaha Thanksgiving running event supports local food bank

(WILX)
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lake Cunningham is a bit windy and cold right now but come Thursday, hundreds of people will lace up their sneakers and brave whatever conditions Thanksgiving throws their way for the Feast & Feathers Thanksgiving Trail Run.

Organizers signed up more than 400 people to take part in either a 5K, 10K or half marathon run.

The course winds will present around the picturesque park and lake. It starts at 8 a.m.

Vanessa Urbach and her sister started the Thanksgiving tradition in 2012. This year is extra special because Feast & Feathers is back in business for the first time since 2019. Like many events, COVID sent it to the sidelines.

Runners pay an entry fee of anywhere from $35 to $50. The price for parking is a couple of canned goods.

Those donations wind up at the Food Bank for the Heartland.

“We’re all runners on a day of such abundance,” Urbach said. “There is no reason why people can’t give back. For us, out here running, there’s such an abundance and such a need.”

Urbach says since 2012, Feast & Feathers has brought in more than $175,000 for the Food Bank and 15,000 pounds of food. This year they are hoping to raise about $20,000 in cash and keep stocking the shelves.

The motto: “Kick off your Thanksgiving by breaking a sweat and lifting your heart.”

There are two other Thanksgiving Day runs. The Omaha Running Club is putting on a Fun Run at Lake Zorinsky at 9 a.m. There is also a Turkey Trot at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
NioCorp is planning to set up a niobium mine near Elk Creek.
Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
49th & Miami Street, Omaha
Police identify victim of Omaha homicide, still looking for suspects

Latest News

Nebraska’s incoming governor filling cabinet posts
Omaha Police are trying to look into reducing youth crime
Omaha Police, community members look to prevent youth crime
Vehicle crashes into Omaha building
Vehicle crashes into Omaha building
Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to a leadership role with Republicans
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds elected to lead Republican Governor's Association