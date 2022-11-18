Holiday Lights returns to Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the 23rd year, Omaha is set to celebrate the holidays by turning on the lights at the Holiday Lights Festival.

But this year, it’s back in a familiar place — with a new look.

For the first time in three years, Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival will again light up the Gene Leahy Mall. The downtown mall has gone through a multi-million-dollar makeover. Now, the trees are wrapped in lights, and the mall is ready for its first holiday season.

“There’s going to be Christmas music playing. There’s going to be light shows — and they’re only going to grow what they’re doing in the Gene Leahy Mall every year after this one,” Mayor Jean Stothert said.

Sponsors of the big event are expecting the new look to attract big crowds to this year’s light show.

“In the first couple of months the mall was open, it’s estimated that over 200,000 people visited it. So when they know something special is going on, like the Holiday Lights Festival and turning on all the lights downtown, I think it’s going to draw a big crowd.”

Business owners downtown and in the Old Market are hoping some of that big crowd makes its way into some of the shops and restaurants.

“In the past, the crowd numbers have always been kind of fluid. But we’re expecting a lot of people,” said Richard Callahan of the Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation. “And of course a lot of time it depends on the weather but nonetheless it will get a large amount of traffic back downtown.”

Unlike last year, this year’s festivities will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing people to celebrate the holiday in a somewhat normal way.

“You know, it’s still outside. I think that people with their kids will feel safe. There’s a lot of open space but in such a beautiful setting.”

The lighting ceremony will happen on Thanksgiving evening at 7 p.m. The lights will shine from Thanksgiving to Jan. 2. For more information — and a list of events — go to HolidayLightsFestival.org.

