Holiday Lights returns to Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall

Omaha's Holiday Lights Festival is back at Gene Leahy Mall this year.
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the 23rd year, Omaha is set to celebrate the holidays by turning on the lights at the Holiday Lights Festival.

But this year, it’s back in a familiar place — with a new look.

For the first time in three years, Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival will again light up the Gene Leahy Mall. The downtown mall has gone through a multi-million-dollar makeover. Now, the trees are wrapped in lights, and the mall is ready for its first holiday season.

“There’s going to be Christmas music playing. There’s going to be light shows — and they’re only going to grow what they’re doing in the Gene Leahy Mall every year after this one,” Mayor Jean Stothert said.

Sponsors of the big event are expecting the new look to attract big crowds to this year’s light show.

“In the first couple of months the mall was open, it’s estimated that over 200,000 people visited it. So when they know something special is going on, like the Holiday Lights Festival and turning on all the lights downtown, I think it’s going to draw a big crowd.”

RELATED: Food bank's 'Shine the Light on Hunger' drive gets underway

Business owners downtown and in the Old Market are hoping some of that big crowd makes its way into some of the shops and restaurants.

“In the past, the crowd numbers have always been kind of fluid. But we’re expecting a lot of people,” said Richard Callahan of the Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation. “And of course a lot of time it depends on the weather but nonetheless it will get a large amount of traffic back downtown.”

Unlike last year, this year’s festivities will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing people to celebrate the holiday in a somewhat normal way.

“You know, it’s still outside. I think that people with their kids will feel safe. There’s a lot of open space but in such a beautiful setting.”

The lighting ceremony will happen on Thanksgiving evening at 7 p.m. The lights will shine from Thanksgiving to Jan. 2. For more information — and a list of events — go to HolidayLightsFestival.org.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic court gavel
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
A man was charged with felony abuse after firefighters said they found a 3-year-old girl...
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
Bellevue teen killed in overnight crash at I-80/I-L-Q interchange
FILE - Brendan Fraser attends the TIFF Tribute Awards during the Toronto International Film...
Brendan Fraser says he won’t participate in Golden Globes

Latest News

Stephanie Sullivan is with the Food Bank of the Heartland in Omaha.
Food Bank of the Heartland: Need greater now than at start of pandemic
Friday wind chill
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Authorities looking for walk-away inmate in Omaha
Jeanie Brotherston has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get...
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID